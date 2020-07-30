Report: NBA, NBPA reach deal on $2.5M disability insurance

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association reached a deal that will provide $2.5 million in disability insurance for career-ending injuries, ESPN reported Thursday.

The insurance would cover off-court injuries as well, including COVID-19.

Further, the payout would be in addition to the contract payout and covers

active players up to 35 years old, according to the report.

The previous policy paid out approximately $312,000, according to the report.

--Field Level Media

