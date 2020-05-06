Report: NBA, NBPA to hold call for all players

On the day that NBA teams will first allow players to return to team facilities, the league and the National Basketball Players Association will hold a call for all players on Friday, ESPN reported Wednesday.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts will

run the call on which players will be allowed to ask any questions they have

about the state of the league amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

As few as three NBA teams are reportedly planning to allow players into team

facilities on Friday, the initial day the league is permitting individual

workouts in states where coronavirus restrictions have been relaxed.

USA Today reported the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and Houston

Rockets are the only franchises certain to open facilities to players this

week, and the Cleveland Cavaliers later confirmed that they will join that

group.

While "maybe another team or two" may open facilities for players on Friday,

others are more than three weeks from hosting players for individual workouts,

including the Golden State Warriors, according to the USA Today report.

Per the NBA's guidelines, only four players at a time are permitted in team

facilities, and social-distancing practices, including wearing masks when

possible, are mandatory.

The NBA suspended its season March 11 and has been navigating shifting plans

and projections on a potential return for weeks.

Detailed specifications for cleaning and managing the facility and any

equipment within the workout areas used by players were set out by the NBA.

A to-do list for teams sent Tuesday was more than 14 pages with particulars on

preparing and sanitizing the environment for players and team employees.

--Field Level Media

