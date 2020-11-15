11-19, The Athletic reported Saturday.
The regular season already was slated to begin on Dec. 22, just in time to
allow the league to contest a full slate of Christmas Day games. The 2020-21
regular-season schedule has yet to be released.
According to the report, teams will have the option of playing three or four
preseason games. All teams will have to play at least one preseason game in
their home arena.
While there is no set plan on whether or not fans will be allowed to attend
games, the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers already have announced they will
not have spectators at Staples Center to open the regular season.
The NBA calendar was revamped this winter after the 2019-20 season lasted just
short of a full year because of a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic this
past spring.
The 2020 NBA Draft now is scheduled for Wednesday, with free agency slated to
start at 6 p.m. ET on Friday. Free agent signings can begin on Nov. 22.
Training camps are set to open Dec. 1, giving teams less than two weeks of
preparation before preseason games begin.
A freeze on trades still is in place, although various reports indicate that
teams could be free to make deals as soon as Sunday, with Monday also a
possibility.
--Field Level Media