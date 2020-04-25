Report: NBA reopening facilities in areas where restrictions are reduced

The NBA plans to reopen team practice facilities on Friday in areas where stay-at-home restrictions are loosening, ESPN reported Saturday.

The league will prohibit organized team activities but will allow voluntary

individual workouts, according to the report.

The NBA suspended play March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested

positive for the coronavirus. Whether or not the 2019-20 season will resume

remains unknown.

Georgia is one state that loosened the stay-at-home order, so the Atlanta

Hawks are a likely organization to reopen their facilities on Friday.

Oklahoma -- home of the Oklahoma City Thunder -- is another state that has

relaxed sheltering-in-place edicts.

Florida, home to the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, also has seen a reduction

in restrictions.

According to the report, the NBA is telling teams under stay-at-home orders

that it will help find alternative sites for their players.

--Field Level Media

