The intake dipped to $8.3 billion, with the league saying it lost $800 million

in ticket sales and $400 million in sponsorship and merchandise, according to

ESPN.

In addition, the controversy sparked by then-Houston Rockets general manager

Daryl Morey tweeting support for Hong Kong protestors against the Beijing

government cost the NBA $200 million in "net negative impact," per the report.

ESPN reported that it obtained the figures that the league shared with its

teams.

The NBA's balance sheet carries great importance to the league because the

annual player salary cap is tied to league revenue.

According to ESPN, if the latest figures were treated in the standard fashion,

the salary cap for the 2020-21 season would drop from the expected $109

million per team to approximately $90 million. However, team owners and the

National Basketball Players Association reportedly are in talks regarding the

formula that will be used for the coming season.

Complicating matters is the fact that some or all of the upcoming season might

be contested without fans in the stands. Per the report, a full season in such

circumstances would prompt a 40-percent drop in revenue, around $4 billion.

The one bit of positive news for the NBA in the report was that the restart of

the season in a "bubble" near Orlando, Fla., provided to be a financial

victory in addition to a sporting success. Play had been halted in mid-March

due to the pandemic, but 22 of the league's 30 teams resumed the regular

season in the bubble in mid-July, and the remaining games through the NBA

Finals were contested at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The bubble wound up allowing the league to earn $1.5 billion that would have

been lost had the season been abandoned, per ESPN. The bubble's expenses

totaled $190 million, a $10 million hike on the expected figure.

--Field Level Media

