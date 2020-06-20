Report: NBA schedules draft for Oct. 16

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place on Oct.
16, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski
reported Saturday.
The draft's early entry deadline will be Aug. 17 and the early withdrawal
deadline will be Oct. 6, per the report.
Citing sources, Wojnarowski also reported that free agency will open at 6 p.m.
ET on Oct. 18. A moratorium period, when free agent deals can be reached but
not officially completed, will run from Oct. 19-23.
As previously announced, the NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Aug. 25.
The NBA plans to finish the pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 season with a 22-team
restart, with training camps set to open on June 30 at Disney's Wide World of
Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla.
