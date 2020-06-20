Report: NBA schedules draft for Oct. 16

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place on Oct.

16, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

reported Saturday.

The draft's early entry deadline will be Aug. 17 and the early withdrawal

deadline will be Oct. 6, per the report.

Citing sources, Wojnarowski also reported that free agency will open at 6 p.m.

ET on Oct. 18. A moratorium period, when free agent deals can be reached but

not officially completed, will run from Oct. 19-23.

As previously announced, the NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Aug. 25.

The NBA plans to finish the pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 season with a 22-team

restart, with training camps set to open on June 30 at Disney's Wide World of

Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla.

