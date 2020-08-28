The staff members are based in New York and New Jersey.

Their action follows that of the Milwaukee Bucks, who boycotted their playoff

game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night in protest of the shooting

of a 29-year-old Black man last weekend in Kenosha, Wis. Jacob Blake was shot

seven times in the back by a uniformed police officer in the city, which is

about 40 miles from Milwaukee.

Basketball NBA Fixtures 3 HOURS AGO

"We believe the NBA, its leadership, and the Board of Governors unequivocally

have the leverage to do more to directly address and combat police brutality

and systemic racism in this country," the staff wrote in a letter to

commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, obtained by ESPN.

"We acknowledge and credit all the work the NBA has already done," the letter

continued. "But we have the power to have a greater impact. The NBA has not

done enough proactively, and rather has relied too heavily on our players. ...

We understand that we are a business, but fears of losing revenue and

advertisers should not numb us to the cries of Black men, women and children

that continue to be oppressed in the same communities in which we play."

The employees intend to spend part of the day in a virtual meeting, coming up

with ideas of actions the league could take and present them to the NBA next

week, ESPN said.

The NBA and WNBA paused play following the Bucks' boycott.

--Field Level Media

Basketball Basketball-Arizona's Hall of Fame coach Olson dies aged 85 10 HOURS AGO