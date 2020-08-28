The staff members are based in New York and New Jersey.
Their action follows that of the Milwaukee Bucks, who boycotted their playoff
game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night in protest of the shooting
of a 29-year-old Black man last weekend in Kenosha, Wis. Jacob Blake was shot
seven times in the back by a uniformed police officer in the city, which is
about 40 miles from Milwaukee.
"We believe the NBA, its leadership, and the Board of Governors unequivocally
have the leverage to do more to directly address and combat police brutality
and systemic racism in this country," the staff wrote in a letter to
commissioner Adam Silver and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, obtained by ESPN.
"We acknowledge and credit all the work the NBA has already done," the letter
continued. "But we have the power to have a greater impact. The NBA has not
done enough proactively, and rather has relied too heavily on our players. ...
We understand that we are a business, but fears of losing revenue and
advertisers should not numb us to the cries of Black men, women and children
that continue to be oppressed in the same communities in which we play."
The employees intend to spend part of the day in a virtual meeting, coming up
with ideas of actions the league could take and present them to the NBA next
week, ESPN said.
The NBA and WNBA paused play following the Bucks' boycott.
