Report: NBA suspends free agent Beasley for 5 games

His suspension would start whenever he signs a new contract.

Beasley, 30, played 26 games (two starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers last

season, averaging 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds, before being traded with Ivica

Zubac to the Los Angeles Clippers for Mike Muscala on Feb. 7. The Clippers

waived him two days later, and Beasley finished the season playing in China.

Beasley has played for seven NBA teams in 11 seasons since the Miami Heat

drafted the forward No. 2 overall in 2008 out of Kansas State. He has averaged

12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 609 career games (238 starts).

--Field Level Media