Report: NBA talked to Raptors about Drake's sideline conduct

Drake holds a role as global ambassador for the Raptors, and the presence of

the Canadian superstar rapper has given added attention to the franchise.

He had a confrontation with then-Cleveland center Kendrick Perkins during last

season's playoff series against the Cavaliers, and he had a viral video moment

in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals when he gave coach Nick Nurse a

shoulder rub.

With the Raptors making their first appearance in the NBA Finals, opening

Thursday night at home against the two-time defending champion Golden State

Warriors, Drake -- and what he does from his courtside seat -- will surely be

a big topic of conversation. The TV cameras will capture his every move and

any potential trash talk.

"He's really nice to me every time I see him. He's a really nice guy," Nurse

said on ESPN's "Pardon The Interruption" show.

"The whole backrub thing, I didn't know it was happening until the next day,

somebody sent me a picture. I didn't even feel his hands on me. You probably

heard my response. I said either I was really focused or he has really soft

hands."

According to ESPN, NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a memo earlier this

year reminding the league's franchises to state and enforce their fan conduct

policies.

--Field Level Media