Members of the NBA Board of Governors are discussing the feasibility of a

short free agency period following the Nov. 18 draft with training camps

starting Dec. 1, according to multiple reports.

The proposal, in part, is a response to the league's reported $1.5 billion

financial shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including loss of

in-stadium revenue, the costs of staging the NBA restart near Orlando and

diminished additional revenue streams.

According to the New York Times, the proposal being considered includes 72

regular-season games instead of the usual 82.

The NBA was on hiatus from March 11 until mid-July, when teams in playoff

contention reported to Florida. The postseason ended Oct. 11 with the Los

Angeles Lakers winning the Larry O'Brien championship trophy.

--Field Level Media

