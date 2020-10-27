Members of the NBA Board of Governors are discussing the feasibility of a
short free agency period following the Nov. 18 draft with training camps
starting Dec. 1, according to multiple reports.
The proposal, in part, is a response to the league's reported $1.5 billion
financial shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including loss of
in-stadium revenue, the costs of staging the NBA restart near Orlando and
diminished additional revenue streams.
According to the New York Times, the proposal being considered includes 72
regular-season games instead of the usual 82.
The NBA was on hiatus from March 11 until mid-July, when teams in playoff
contention reported to Florida. The postseason ended Oct. 11 with the Los
Angeles Lakers winning the Larry O'Brien championship trophy.
