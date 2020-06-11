Basketball

Report: NBA to allow 17-player rosters upon return

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

The NBA plans to allow as many as 17 players per team once the season resumes at the end of next month, Shams Charania of Stadium reported Thursday.

The total likely includes 15 players with standard contracts, with two players
per team under two-way deals.

Twenty-two of the NBA's 30 teams are scheduled to resume the season at the end
of next month at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Basketball

Report: NBA moves restart date up to July 30

4 HOURS AGO

The targeted date for a restart reportedly has been moved up a day to July 30,
according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. No reason for the change was provided.

The NBA has been on pause since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

--Field Level Media

Basketball

Report: NBA might allow players to opt out of season's restart

18 HOURS AGO
Basketball

Report: Physicians to ID at-risk NBA players through medical records

YESTERDAY AT 18:50
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Basketball

Report: NBA moves restart date up to July 30

4 HOURS AGO
Basketball

Report: NBA might allow players to opt out of season's restart

18 HOURS AGO
Basketball

Report: Physicians to ID at-risk NBA players through medical records

YESTERDAY AT 18:50
Basketball

Hawks GM: NBA planning shortened '20-'21 season

09/06/2020 AT 19:37

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Basketball

NBA star reveals his mother is in a coma, urges people to take coronavirus seriously

00:03:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

Steph Curry reacts as NBA postponed – Keeping people safe is first and foremost

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

‘It’s a scary situation’ – NBA coaches and players react as player diagnosed and league postponed

00:03:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

'Legends never die' - LeBron on Kobe Bryant

00:00:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

10 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

YESTERDAY AT 14:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

09/06/2020 AT 11:31
Play Icon
Football

Soccer-Vietnam at the Asian Cup

29/12/2018 AT 09:00
Football

Marcelo signs Real Madrid contract extension

13/09/2017 AT 12:03
Horse Racing

Churchill and Order Of St George head stellar line-up at Longines Irish Champions Weekend

08/09/2017 AT 20:14
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
US Open

Keys demolishes Vandeweghe to set up final showdown with Stephens

08/09/2017 AT 01:49
US Open

Order of play, Day 12 – Nadal faces Del Potro in semi-final showdown

07/09/2017 AT 20:10
Premier League

Guardiola wants long-term future as City manager

28/07/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleReport: NBA moves restart date up to July 30
Next articleProspect of fans returning 'wrong and unfair', says Levante coach