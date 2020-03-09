Report: NBA to discuss next steps over coronavirus fears

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the NBA will talk with team owners and

governors Wednesday afternoon. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that, "concerns

are escalating among owners and executives that more drastic steps could be

coming for the league, including games played with only essential personnel in

arenas; the precise scenario that the NBA has required teams be prepared to

execute."

On Friday, the NBA reportedly sent a memo to teams telling them to begin

"developing" plans in case "it were to become necessary to play a game with

only essential staff present." According to the reports, that would mean fans

and media members would not be among those allowed at the games.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA also sent teams a reminder

of the league's existing rules governing postponements and cancellations of

games.

Earlier last week, the NBA advised players to limit contact with fans out of

concern over the outbreak, recommending players use fist bumps instead of

high-fives with fans and avoid handling anything passed to them by fans, such

as pens and jerseys.

When asked Friday about the possibility of playing games in arenas with no

fans in attendance, Lakers star LeBron James told reporters, "I ain't playing

if I ain't got the fans in the crowd. That's who I play for. I play for my

teammates. I play for the fans. That's what it's all about. If I show up to an

arena and there are no fans in there, I ain't playing. They can do what they

want to do."

As sporting events throughout Europe and Asia are impacted and altered by the

coronavirus outbreak, the United States is increasingly having to deal with it

as well.

Sunday night, organizers of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. --

one of the most popular stops on the ATP and WTA tours -- announced this

year's two-week event has been canceled. It was scheduled to begin next week.

--Field Level Media