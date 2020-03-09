Report: NBA to discuss next steps over coronavirus fears
Less than a week after telling teams to begin developing plans to play games with no fans or media in attendance, the NBA will hold a conference call with teams Wednesday to discuss next steps to take with the growing coronavirus outbreak, ESPN reported Monday.
According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the NBA will talk with team owners and
governors Wednesday afternoon. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that, "concerns
are escalating among owners and executives that more drastic steps could be
coming for the league, including games played with only essential personnel in
arenas; the precise scenario that the NBA has required teams be prepared to
execute."
On Friday, the NBA reportedly sent a memo to teams telling them to begin
"developing" plans in case "it were to become necessary to play a game with
only essential staff present." According to the reports, that would mean fans
and media members would not be among those allowed at the games.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the NBA also sent teams a reminder
of the league's existing rules governing postponements and cancellations of
games.
Earlier last week, the NBA advised players to limit contact with fans out of
concern over the outbreak, recommending players use fist bumps instead of
high-fives with fans and avoid handling anything passed to them by fans, such
as pens and jerseys.
When asked Friday about the possibility of playing games in arenas with no
fans in attendance, Lakers star LeBron James told reporters, "I ain't playing
if I ain't got the fans in the crowd. That's who I play for. I play for my
teammates. I play for the fans. That's what it's all about. If I show up to an
arena and there are no fans in there, I ain't playing. They can do what they
want to do."
As sporting events throughout Europe and Asia are impacted and altered by the
coronavirus outbreak, the United States is increasingly having to deal with it
as well.
Sunday night, organizers of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. --
one of the most popular stops on the ATP and WTA tours -- announced this
year's two-week event has been canceled. It was scheduled to begin next week.
