Report: NBA tourney could offer $1M player prize

That's according to a report Friday from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who wrote

the league hoped "an additional financial incentive would motivate players to

treat a new tournament with a competitive fervor."

The proposed 30-team, in-season tournament is one of the innovations that

commissioner Adam Silver has brought to the table for consideration in the

league's 75th season in 2021-22.

Other potential changes include the reseeding of the final four playoff teams,

regardless of conference, as well as play-in games for the season-ending

playoffs.

The midseason tournament, based loosely on the European Champions League

soccer model, would use regular-season divisional games to double as

round-robin games to set up a separate playoff field. Those teams advancing

would have a chance to play for the in-season title and the league presumably

would be able to sell the broadcast package.

The league is discussing potential changes with broadcast partners and the

players union.

Changes to the league schedule, including the formation of the in-season

tournament, would need two-thirds (23 teams) approval of the NBA's Board of

Governors when it meets in April, as well as approval from the players union.

