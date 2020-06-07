Basketball

Report: NBA tweaks standings, will clarify roster rules

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
8 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

The NBA continues to fine tune the structure and rules it will follow when the season resumes July 31 at the Disney World campus in Orlando, Fla., including tweaks to the standings and potential roster changes.

ESPN reported Saturday that the league will use win percentage -- rather than
a measure of games relative to .500 -- to set the order of the standings, a
clarification that is necessary because teams have played a different number
of games thus far.

Before the season paused in March, NBA teams had played anywhere from 63 to 67
games. The 22 teams returning in Orlando will each play eight "regular season"
games for seeding, maintaining the disparity in total games and thus making
win percentage the first tiebreaker.

Basketball

Spurs' Popovich 'embarrassed as a white person' after Floyd's death

7 HOURS AGO

The Western Conference currently has the Portland Trail Blazers (29-37), New
Orleans Pelicans (28-36) and Sacramento Kings (28-36) at 3 1/2 games behind
the Memphis Grizzlies (32-33) for the eighth and final playoff spot, but the
Blazers' win percentage (.439) gives them a narrow advantage over the Pelicans
and Kings (.438). Similar situations could emerge for seeding in either
conference.

The league's restart plan features 13 teams from the West and nine from the
East, with the possibility of play-in series for the final playoff spot in
each conference. Memphis (currently eighth in the West) and the Orlando Magic
(eighth in the East) must finish at least four games ahead of the ninth-place
team in their conference to avoid a play-in series.

If ties within winning percentage exist, they will be broken by the league's
standard tiebreakers, ESPN reported, starting with head-to-head record from
the regular-season.

Meanwhile, ESPN also reported Saturday that the NBA is preparing rules for how
teams can add players to their roster in the event of injury or a player
testing positive for COVID-19. Per the report, teams will likely be allowed to
sign as many players as they desire, but only from a particular pool,
primarily players who played in the NBA or G League or were on training camp
contracts this season.

That would rule out any veterans who have gone unsigned all year, such as
guard Jamal Crawford, and any international players. The status of players on
two-way contracts remains unclear.

According to ESPN, the league and players union must agree collectively on
such regulations, with negotiations expected next week.

For any player who tests positive for COVID-19, a quarantine period of at
least a week and up to two weeks is expected. All players and staff are
expected to be tested every night at the enclosed campus.

A number of other details, including the schedule for the eight "seeding
games," have yet to be determined.

--Field Level Media

Basketball

Jordan announces $100m donation to fight for racial equality

YESTERDAY AT 21:21
Basketball

Silver walks back idea of restrictions for older NBA coaches

YESTERDAY AT 04:40
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Basketball

Spurs' Popovich 'embarrassed as a white person' after Floyd's death

7 HOURS AGO
Basketball

Jordan announces $100m donation to fight for racial equality

YESTERDAY AT 21:21
Basketball

Silver walks back idea of restrictions for older NBA coaches

YESTERDAY AT 04:40
Basketball

NBA's minor-league circuit cancels season due to COVID-19

04/06/2020 AT 21:47

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Basketball

NBA star reveals his mother is in a coma, urges people to take coronavirus seriously

00:03:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

Steph Curry reacts as NBA postponed – Keeping people safe is first and foremost

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

‘It’s a scary situation’ – NBA coaches and players react as player diagnosed and league postponed

00:03:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

'Legends never die' - LeBron on Kobe Bryant

00:00:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Dele Alli speaks out about racism in society - 'Everyone is hurting, this isn't something new'

YESTERDAY AT 13:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Sheffield United, Wolves backed to finish in top four!

YESTERDAY AT 12:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

YESTERDAY AT 11:18
Play Icon
Players Championship

Trump into Players Championship final after Maguire win

28/02/2020 AT 22:15
FIM EWC

5 Superstocks in the Top 15

16/09/2018 AT 08:41
World Cup

England beat Sweden to reach World Cup semi-finals

07/07/2018 AT 14:35
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Nadal cried when I won my first French Open' - Federer salutes great rival

07/02/2020 AT 18:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Curling

Double win for Sweden at Curling World Championships

01/04/2018 AT 11:02
Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt progress thanks to late winner

29/01/2017 AT 17:46
League Two

Round-up: Northampton set club record with win over Wycombe

20/02/2016 AT 17:45
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleSpurs' Popovich 'embarrassed as a white person' after Floyd's death