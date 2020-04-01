Report: NBA, union negotiating player-pay plan

According to the report, the sides are discussing withholding up to 25 percent

of players' remaining salaries in a league escrow, allowing for the players

and owners to share in some of the financial loss should the league not

complete a full, 82-game regular season.

The NBA suspended play indefinitely on the night of March 11, shortly after it

was learned Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19.

The current collective bargaining agreement calls for players to lose roughly

1 percent of their salary for every game canceled per a force majeure

provision -- triggered when a contract cannot be fulfilled by an unforeseen

circumstance. A pandemic is among those circumstances in the NBA's CBA.

According to ESPN, the force majeure is triggered automatically upon the

cancellation of games.

The report stated that NBA commissioner Adam Silver, National Basketball

Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and a group of

attorneys have discussed plans for preparing players should they lose money

over lost games.

The report also stated that if there is no plan in place by April 15, players

will receive their full game checks, but they would have to pay the money back

later should games be canceled, with the amount owed determined by a formula

based on each player's team and his own salary.

The league is trying to avoid a scenario in which it would be forced to pursue

payment from players, an impetus behind the sides trying to come to an

agreement now.

Wojnarowski reported Thursday that NBA executives, including Silver, received

a 20 percent pay cut in response to the shutdown.

