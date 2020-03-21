Report: NBA won't commit to players' pay beyond April 1

The next payday after April 1 would be April 15. At that point, it's possible

the NBA could cut or suspend salaries with the league still shuttered due to

the coronavirus pandemic, according to a league memo sent Friday to the teams,

Wojnarowski reported.

The lost revenue from the shutdown reportedly could prompt the league to

invoke a clause in the collective bargaining agreement that permits reducing

players' salaries by 1/92.6 per canceled game due to "catastrophic

circumstances." The list of such conditions includes war, natural disasters

and epidemics/pandemics, per the report.

The NBA regular season had been scheduled to end April 15. While all teams

have played between 63 and 67 of their 82 games (77 percent to 82 percent),

ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that players will have received approximately 90

percent of their salaries once they get their April 1 checks.

The league closed down on March 11, after a positive coronavirus test for Utah

Jazz center Rudy Gobert was shared with the team and the NBA. Commissioner

Adam Silver announced March 12 that the hiatus would last at least 30 days.

Wojnarowski reported Sunday that NBA owners are preparing for a scenario in

which games won't resume before mid-June -- the point when the playoffs are

normally concluding.

Silver said Wednesday in an ESPN interview that the league could consider

restarting its schedule with games played in empty arenas. He added that it's

possible the 2020-21 season could end up running December through August

instead of October through June.

Ten NBA players are known to have tested positive for COVID-19, though only

five of those have been publicly identified: Gobert, Utah Jazz guard Donovan

Mitchell, injured Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Detroit Pistons forward

Christian Wood and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

Three other Nets players and two Los Angeles Lakers players also tested

positive.

--Field Level Media