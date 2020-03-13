Report: NBA won’t fine, suspend Jazz C Gobert for actions
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who apologized for acting carelessly before being diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday, will not be fined or suspended by the NBA, according to a report Friday by Yahoo Sports.
Gobert on Monday joked about the NBA's policy to keep media members at a safe
distance from players in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He touched all
the microphones and other recording equipment at the press table before after
concluding interviews with the media in a room at the Jazz's press facility.
He also continued to high-five teammates before it was announced that
coronavirus had become a pandemic. Gobert's diagnosis led the NBA to suspend
its season indefinitely.
After Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell confirmed Thursday that he tested
positive for coronavirus over social media, Gobert issued an apology on
Instagram.
"I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the
last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my
diagnosis...mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment," Gobert wrote.
"The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to
the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even
infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a
warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can
to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread
of this virus. I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again
for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay
safe and healthy. Love."
Mitchell was the only other player or member of the Jazz organization who
tested positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests performed on Wednesday night,
The Athletic reported.
The Jazz returned to Utah from Oklahoma City on a charter flight Thursday
after their Wednesday game against the Thunder was postponed. But Gobert and
Mitchell reportedly were not on that flight.
--Field Level Media