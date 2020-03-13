Report: NBA won’t fine, suspend Jazz C Gobert for actions

Gobert on Monday joked about the NBA's policy to keep media members at a safe

distance from players in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. He touched all

the microphones and other recording equipment at the press table before after

concluding interviews with the media in a room at the Jazz's press facility.

He also continued to high-five teammates before it was announced that

coronavirus had become a pandemic. Gobert's diagnosis led the NBA to suspend

its season indefinitely.

After Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell confirmed Thursday that he tested

positive for coronavirus over social media, Gobert issued an apology on

Instagram.

"I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the

last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my

diagnosis...mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment," Gobert wrote.

"The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to

the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even

infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a

warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can

to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread

of this virus. I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again

for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay

safe and healthy. Love."

Mitchell was the only other player or member of the Jazz organization who

tested positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests performed on Wednesday night,

The Athletic reported.

On Friday, Sports Illustrated reported that Mitchell is "extremely frustrated"

with Gobert. There was an indication of that in his Instagram post on

Thursday, which read in part, "We are learning more about the seriousness of

this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and

realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for

the well being of those around them."

The Jazz returned to Utah from Oklahoma City on a charter flight Thursday

after their Wednesday game against the Thunder was postponed. But Gobert and

Mitchell reportedly were not on that flight.

