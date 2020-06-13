Basketball

Report: NBA young stars want insurance protection

ByReuters
3 minutes ago | Updated a minute ago

As the NBA and its players continue to negotiate an attempt to restart the season, several young stars reportedly spoke with the NBA Players Association on Friday about the possibility of league-financed insurance policies to protect against career-threatening injuries.

According to a report Saturday by ESPN, Miami's Bam Adebayo, Sacramento's
De'Aaron Fox, the Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma, Utah's Donovan Mitchell and
Boston's Jayson Tatum spoke with NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and
senior counsel Ron Klempner about engaging with the NBA about the possible
policies.

Those five were drafted in 2017, making them eligible for rookie extensions
following the season.

The league and the NBPA have been hashing out details of the return-to-action
plan in the wake of the NBA's hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. The
season was halted March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive
for COVID-19.

Earlier this month, owners approved a plan to resume the season at the Walt
Disney World Resort in the Orlando, Fla., area. The plan would call for 22
teams to take part, with teams sequestered in what is being called a "bubble."
Players are tentatively scheduled to arrive at Disney World from July 9-11
with the season resuming July 30.

But players around the league have reportedly become concerned about increased
risks of injury with a prolonged shutdown due to COVID-19, a shortened
training camp should play resume, and heightened risk of contracting and
spreading the virus with players so closely confined in the bubble.

According to the ESPN report Saturday, the NBA and the union are still
negotiating the revised terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and
protections for players in the event of serious illness or injury has been
part of the discussions.

Citing a source, ESPN said policies for players on the brink of signing max
extensions worth more than $100 million could cost $500,000 to cover the
remainder of this season.

Multiple outlets also reported Friday night that Nets guard Kyrie Irving
lobbied some 80-plus players on a separate call to boycott the scheduled
resumption of the season as a protest against racial injustice, but added he
would support the players if they do decide to proceed with the scheduled
restart.

--Field Level Media

