Report: NBA young stars want insurance protection

As the NBA and its players continue to negotiate an attempt to restart the season, several young stars reportedly spoke with the NBA Players Association on Friday about the possibility of league-financed insurance policies to protect against career-threatening injuries.

According to a report Saturday by ESPN, Miami's Bam Adebayo, Sacramento's

De'Aaron Fox, the Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma, Utah's Donovan Mitchell and

Boston's Jayson Tatum spoke with NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and

senior counsel Ron Klempner about engaging with the NBA about the possible

policies.

Those five were drafted in 2017, making them eligible for rookie extensions

following the season.

The league and the NBPA have been hashing out details of the return-to-action

plan in the wake of the NBA's hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. The

season was halted March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive

for COVID-19.

Earlier this month, owners approved a plan to resume the season at the Walt

Disney World Resort in the Orlando, Fla., area. The plan would call for 22

teams to take part, with teams sequestered in what is being called a "bubble."

Players are tentatively scheduled to arrive at Disney World from July 9-11

with the season resuming July 30.

But players around the league have reportedly become concerned about increased

risks of injury with a prolonged shutdown due to COVID-19, a shortened

training camp should play resume, and heightened risk of contracting and

spreading the virus with players so closely confined in the bubble.

According to the ESPN report Saturday, the NBA and the union are still

negotiating the revised terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and

protections for players in the event of serious illness or injury has been

part of the discussions.

Citing a source, ESPN said policies for players on the brink of signing max

extensions worth more than $100 million could cost $500,000 to cover the

remainder of this season.

Multiple outlets also reported Friday night that Nets guard Kyrie Irving

lobbied some 80-plus players on a separate call to boycott the scheduled

resumption of the season as a protest against racial injustice, but added he

would support the players if they do decide to proceed with the scheduled

restart.

--Field Level Media

