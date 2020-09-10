The league also will move the 2020 draft, originally scheduled for June but
moved to Oct. 16 amid the coronavirus pandemic, to Nov. 18, he tweeted.
Still, Charania said, opening day and the draft date "remain fluid."
By delaying the draft from October, the NBA and the players union would have
additional time to amend certain aspects of the collective bargaining
agreement and settle on a 2020-21 salary cap and luxury tax, ESPN reported
Wednesday.
Moving draft day also would shift the opening of free agency, currently set
for Oct. 18.
The NBA is finishing the delayed 2019-20 season at the ESPN Wide World of
Sports complex near Orlando.
--Field Level Media
