Report: Physicians to ID at-risk NBA players through medical records

ByReuters
9 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

Players and coaches who are considered high-risk for complications related to the coronavirus are being identified by a panel reviewing current medical records, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Anyone at risk for serious illness or complications due to COVID-19 could have
limitations or restrictions, according to the report.

The Walt Disney World Resort will be home base for all teams and games when
the NBA restarts the 2020 season on July 31. The league plans to release a
specific and robust guide for all teams before full team training begins.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr., who is immunodeficient because of
his Crohn's disease treatment, said in May he was worried about playing games
during a pandemic. The Cavaliers aren't part of the 2020 season restart
because they are well off of the pace to reach the playoffs.

Specific concern over anyone who falls under the "advanced age" category could
make the New Orleans Pelicans' Alvin Gentry (65), Houston Rockets' Mike
D'Antoni (69) and San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich (71) subject to a subset
of rules, but they are unlikely to be excluded on the basis of age.

According to ESPN, the medical review process is meant to identify or red flag
any players or personnel who could be at risk, although the NBA has not
addressed the reasoning or process specifically.

--Field Level Media

