Report: Reddish to undergo surgery prior to NBA draft

Reddish played with the injury during his one season at Duke before entering

the draft. His recovery time will be approximately six weeks, according to the

The Athletic.

Reddish, a swingman, is viewed as a probable Top 10 pick. He is currently

listed as the No. 8 selection in the mock draft at nbadraft.net.

The 6-foot-8 Reddish averaged 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds in 36 games last

season. He shot just 35.6 percent from the field, including 33.3 from 3-point

range.

--Field Level Media