ESPN reported that the NBA conducted a conference call with league GMs to

update teams on the state of negotiations. Sources said Silver and the league

office indicated the window to start next season before Christmas -- as the

owners proposed last month -- is closing.

The NBA's current 72-game proposal includes a Dec. 22 tipoff, and the league

has previously said it would provide at least eight weeks notice before the

launch of a new season, according to a report by The Athletic in mid-October.

Currently the eight-week mark would stretch into late December, past the

league's target start date.

ESPN's report said both parties continue to discuss options, although last

week NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said that players are mostly

against the plan -- preferring to begin in January.

Members of the NBA Board of Governors are also mulling the feasibility of a

short free agency period following the Nov. 18 draft with training camps

starting Dec. 1.

The league's proposal, in part, is a response to the league's reported $1.5

billion financial shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including loss of

in-stadium revenue, the costs of staging the NBA restart near Orlando and

diminished additional revenue streams.

Regardless of when the season's start date is decided, several other

amendments to the current collective bargaining agreement would require

adjustment. ESPN says that the league and players union are already in

discussion on many of those.

--Field Level Media

