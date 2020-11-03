ESPN reported that the NBA conducted a conference call with league GMs to
update teams on the state of negotiations. Sources said Silver and the league
office indicated the window to start next season before Christmas -- as the
owners proposed last month -- is closing.
The NBA's current 72-game proposal includes a Dec. 22 tipoff, and the league
has previously said it would provide at least eight weeks notice before the
launch of a new season, according to a report by The Athletic in mid-October.
Currently the eight-week mark would stretch into late December, past the
league's target start date.
ESPN's report said both parties continue to discuss options, although last
week NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said that players are mostly
against the plan -- preferring to begin in January.
Members of the NBA Board of Governors are also mulling the feasibility of a
short free agency period following the Nov. 18 draft with training camps
starting Dec. 1.
The league's proposal, in part, is a response to the league's reported $1.5
billion financial shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including loss of
in-stadium revenue, the costs of staging the NBA restart near Orlando and
diminished additional revenue streams.
Regardless of when the season's start date is decided, several other
amendments to the current collective bargaining agreement would require
adjustment. ESPN says that the league and players union are already in
discussion on many of those.
