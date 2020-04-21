Report: Sixers' Simmons ready for NBA return

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons feels healthy and ready to return to basketball when the league gives the all clear from the coronavirus pandemic.

Simmons was dealing with a nerve impingement in his back when the NBA went on

hiatus March 12.

"If the season resumes," a team source told ESPN, "we're expecting to have

him."

Simmons, 23, missed eight straight games and nine of the last 10 before the

hiatus hit with Philadelphia scheduled to play 11 games in a three-week

stretch.

Simmons is averaging 16.7 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and a

league-leading 2.1 steals in 54 games this season.

--Field Level Media

