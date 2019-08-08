Report: USA Basketball denies Anthony's request to play

Jerry Colangelo, the managing director of USA Basketball, told the outlet that

he informed Anthony's camp the team didn't have a place for him, despite his

long record with the program and the number of departures of NBA players from

the team.

Anthony has played on a record four U.S. Olympic teams, winning three gold

medals (2008, 2012 and 2016) and a bronze (2004). He is the all-time leading

scorer in U.S. men's Olympic history.

Colangelo said Anthony made his request through a representative. Anthony, 35,

has been out of the NBA since he was waived on Feb. 1. He played 10 games

early in the 2018-19 season for the Houston Rockets.

"I love Carmelo," Colangelo said. "He made a great contribution. He was a very

good international player. But for where we are and what we're doing, that

conceivably could have been a distraction. I understand why the request was

made. He's trying to reestablish himself. I think that has to be done in the

(NBA)."

A 10-time All-Star, Anthony has averaged 24.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0

assists over 16 NBA seasons.

