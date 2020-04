Reports: Bryant, 7 others elected to Basketball Hall

The other reported members of the Hall's Class of 2020 will be Tim Duncan,

Kevin Garnett, Eddie Sutton, Rudy Tomjanovich, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey

and Barbara Stevens.

Bryant, Duncan, Garnett and Catchings all are first-time finalists. Nominees

needed to received at least 18 votes from the 24 electors to be enshrined.

The official announcement will be made Saturday at noon ET on ESPN. The news

normally is revealed at the site of the NCAA men's basketball Final Four,

which this year would have been Atlanta, but the entire NCAA Tournament was

canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that Bryant, Duncan and Garnett were

elected.

The Tulsa World broke the news about Sutton, with ESPN adding that it

confirmed the report.

Fox 26 Houston and the Houston Chronicle reported that Tomjanovich was voted

in, while longtime women's basketball reporter Mel Greenberg tweeted that

Catchings, Mulkey and Stevens were elected.

Bryant died Jan. 26 at 41 in a helicopter crash. He was an 18-time All-Star,

five-time NBA champion, two-time scoring champion and the 2007-08 Most

Valuable Player. The Los Angeles Lakers great ranks fourth in NBA history in

points, and he was selected to the All-Defensive team 12 times.

Duncan, 43, was a 15-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion and the MVP in

2001-02 and 2002-03. The San Antonio Spurs stalwart received 15 All-Defensive

nods and was a three-time NBA Finals MVP.

Garnett, 43, was a 15-time All-Star, an NBA champion with the Boston Celtics

in 2007-08 and the league MVP in 2003-04. He played the majority of his career

with the Minnesota Timberwolves and had a brief stint with the Brooklyn Nets.

Sutton, 84, coached Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State to the

NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four three times. Including a brief stint

at San Francisco, he wound up with an 804-328 career record.

Tomjanovich, 71, coached the Houston Rockets to NBA championship in 1993-94

and 1994-95. He also averaged 17.4 points and 8.1 rebounds in 11 seasons as a

player with the Rockets, and he was an All-American for Michigan, where he

remains the all-time leading rebounder and is second in scoring average.

Catchings, 40, was a 10-time All-Star in 15 years with the WNBA's Indiana

Fever. She was the MVP of the WNBA Finals as the Fever won the league title in

2012, a year after she was the regular-season MVP. She was a five-time WNBA

Defensive Player of the Year.

Mulkey, 57, was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 2000, and now

she is entering as a coach. She led Baylor to NCAA titles in 2004, 2012 and

2019, and she was selected the USBWA National Coach of the Year in 2011, 2012

and 2019.

Stevens, 65, has amassed a total of 1,039 coaching wins for three

Massachusetts programs: Clark, UMass and Bentley. A five-time WBCA Division II

National Coach of the year, she led Bentley to the 2014 Division II title.

--Field Level Media