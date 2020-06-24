Basketball

Reports: Jokic, six other NBA players test positive for COVID-19

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Seven NBA players, including Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic, have tested positive for the coronavirus recently, according to various media reports Tuesday.

The only one of the group who was specifically identified was Jokic, who
reportedly is under quarantine in his native Serbia, per multiple media
outlets.

Two unnamed members of the Phoenix Suns have the virus, according to the
Arizona Republic. And ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that an unnamed
Western Conference playoff team had four players test positive in the past
week.

NBA, NBPA finalize modified CBA

11 HOURS AGO

The NBA is due to restart late next month with 22 of the 30 teams competing at
the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla. Training camps at Disney are
due to open July 11.

Jokic was scheduled to return to Denver this week. According to ESPN, Jokic
has been asymptomatic since testing positive last week. Per the report, he is
expected to be cleared to travel to Denver within a week.

Players who left their home team market were scheduled to return to their pro
team market on June 15 for testing. Jokic was granted an exception by the NBA
to stay in Sombor, Serbia.

All other players are due to report Tuesday, per the terms of the NBA and
National Basketball Players Association agreement, as the league begins
advanced preparation for the resumption of the 2019-2020 season.

Jokic, 25, was in Belgrade for an exhibition game on June 15.

The Suns have been holding voluntary team workouts in Phoenix, and the
Republic reported that Mikal Bridges, Elie Okobo, Frank Kaminsky III, Dario
Saric, Jevon Carter, Aron Baynes, Jalen Lecque and Cheick Diallo have
attended.

--Field Level Media

NBA hires Rose, Booth to VP positions

YESTERDAY AT 21:32
Basketball-Jonquel Jones to skip WNBA season, citing COVID-19 concerns

YESTERDAY AT 17:35
