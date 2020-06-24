Reports: Jokic, six other NBA players test positive for COVID-19

Seven NBA players, including Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic, have tested positive for the coronavirus recently, according to various media reports Tuesday.

The only one of the group who was specifically identified was Jokic, who

reportedly is under quarantine in his native Serbia, per multiple media

outlets.

Two unnamed members of the Phoenix Suns have the virus, according to the

Arizona Republic. And ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted that an unnamed

Western Conference playoff team had four players test positive in the past

week.

The NBA is due to restart late next month with 22 of the 30 teams competing at

the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla. Training camps at Disney are

due to open July 11.

Jokic was scheduled to return to Denver this week. According to ESPN, Jokic

has been asymptomatic since testing positive last week. Per the report, he is

expected to be cleared to travel to Denver within a week.

Players who left their home team market were scheduled to return to their pro

team market on June 15 for testing. Jokic was granted an exception by the NBA

to stay in Sombor, Serbia.

All other players are due to report Tuesday, per the terms of the NBA and

National Basketball Players Association agreement, as the league begins

advanced preparation for the resumption of the 2019-2020 season.

Jokic, 25, was in Belgrade for an exhibition game on June 15.

The Suns have been holding voluntary team workouts in Phoenix, and the

Republic reported that Mikal Bridges, Elie Okobo, Frank Kaminsky III, Dario

Saric, Jevon Carter, Aron Baynes, Jalen Lecque and Cheick Diallo have

attended.

--Field Level Media

