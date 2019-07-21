Reports: Koufos leaving NBA for CSKA Moscow

Koufos will become the highest-paid American player on a EuroLeague roster

with a two-year, $6 million deal, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

CSKA Moscow recently won its eighth EuroLeague title.

The deal also leaves the option open for an NBA return afterward.

Koufos just finished a four-year, $33 million deal he signed with the Kings in

2015, making him a free agent.

The 30-year-old averaged 3.7 points and 4.2 rebounds in 42 games last season,

averaging 12 minutes per game.

Koufos has career averages of 5.7 points and 5.0 rebounds in his career with

the Kings, Memphis Grizzlies (2013-15), Denver Nuggets (2011-13), Minnesota

Timberwolves (2010-11) and Utah Jazz (2008-10). An Ohio State product, he was

the No. 23 oeverall pick in the 2008 draft by the Jazz.

--Field Level Media