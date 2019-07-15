Reports: Lakers' Davis pulls out of Basketball Cup
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis is pulling out of participation in Team USA and the FIBA Basketball World Cup this summer.
Davis, acquired by the Lakers this month in a trade from the New Orleans
Pelicans, said he will not participate in the USA Basketball training camp and
FIBA Basketball World Cup to focus on the upcoming NBA season, per multiple
reports.
Davis, 26, won gold medals with Team USA at the 2012 Olympics in London and at
the 2014 World Cup in Spain.
He is reportedly still interested in playing in the 2020 Olympics.
--Field Level Media
