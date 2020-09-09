The draft is set to be held Oct. 16, but Nov. 18 is the new possible date, and

it will be discussed in meetings with league owners and general managers on

Thursday and Friday, ESPN reported.

By delaying the draft, the NBA and the players union would have additional

time to amend certain aspects of the collective bargaining agreement and

settle upon a 2020-21 salary cap and luxury tax, ESPN reported.

Moving draft day also would shift the opening of free agency, currently set

for Oct. 18, and push back the start of the 2020-21 season, though ESPN said a

memo detailing the draft proposal does not address free agency.

The draft originally was scheduled for June 25 but was pushed to October

because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Once the NBA playoffs conclude in the bubble near Orlando, teams can get to

work scouting draft prospects. Instead of holding a combine at one site, the

NBA is expected to stage smaller regional combines that would be shared

virtually.

Next season tentatively was scheduled to begin Dec. 1, but that will be moved

if NBA owners approve new dates for the draft and the start of free agency.

The league's hope is to play a full season of 82 games, with at least some

fans in arenas.

--Field Level Media

