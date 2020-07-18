Reports: NBA MVP, Rookie of Year races are over

There is nothing more Giannis Antetokounmpo can do in his bid to win his second consecutive NBA Most Valuable Player award.
That is because the league informed all 30 teams on Friday that none of the
games played once competition restarts on July 30 will count toward individual
awards, according to multiple publications. Only 22 of the clubs are resuming
play.
Statistical awards still will be up for grabs, but all the awards that are
voted on will be based on stats through games of March 11. That was the night
the season was suspended after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive
for the coronavirus in Oklahoma City.
"The decision to exclude seeding games from awards voting ensures a fair
process in which players and coaches from all 30 teams will have the same
opportunity to be honored as top performers for the regular season," the NBA
wrote in the memo to teams.
So any chance of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson catching Memphis
Grizzlies front-runner Ja Morant for Rookie of the Year honors is over.
Williamson has played in just 19 games due to a knee injury, and he recently
left the "bubble" environment in the Orlando area due to a family medical
situation.
Balloting for All-NBA teams and Defensive Player of the Year honors are among
the other awards that are affected.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the
NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks (53-12). Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Los
Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka
Doncic were considered in the mix for MVP when play was halted in March.
On the statistical side, Harden leads in scoring with a 34.4 average.
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is second at 30.5, but he recently
pulled out of the restart due to a shoulder injury.
Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is the current rebound leader at
15.2 per game, but his club isn't part of the restart. Portland Trail Blazers
big man Hassan Whiteside (14.2) is the closest pursuer.
James (10.6) leads in assists. Second-place Trae Young (9.3) of the Atlanta
Hawks is also on a team that won't be on the floor in the Orlando area.
The league resumes play on July 30. In addition to the Hawks and Cavaliers,
the others teams not participating are the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls,
Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York
Knicks.
--Field Level Media