Reports: NBA, NBPA plan for no fans at games
The NBA and NBA Players Association are in discussions over how to continue the 2019-2020 season without sacrificing games and preparing to take the court in arenas without fans.
The league held a Board of Governors conference call on Wednesday with
contingency discussions centered around response to the health crisis
involving fear of the spread of coronavirus.
NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the league is in contact with officials from the
Centers for Disease Control. Thursday's game in San Francisco between the
Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets will be played at Chase Center without
fans, following an order from the city's mayor.
Warriors general manager Bob Myers said the loss of multiple home games with
no gate or paid attendance would equate to a loss of tens of millions of
dollars.
The Washington Wizards plan to hold their home events for now and allow for
normal fan attendance. A similar position was established Wednesday by the
Philadelphia 76ers, who asked that fans feeling ill or symptomatic of a
sickness, including coronavirus, not enter Wells Fargo Center.
The Chinese Basketball Association has been on hiatus due to the coronavirus
but plans to resume play as early as April 2.
--Field Level Media