Reports: NBA, NBPA plan for no fans at games

The league held a Board of Governors conference call on Wednesday with

contingency discussions centered around response to the health crisis

involving fear of the spread of coronavirus.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the league is in contact with officials from the

Centers for Disease Control. Thursday's game in San Francisco between the

Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets will be played at Chase Center without

fans, following an order from the city's mayor.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said the loss of multiple home games with

no gate or paid attendance would equate to a loss of tens of millions of

dollars.

The Washington Wizards plan to hold their home events for now and allow for

normal fan attendance. A similar position was established Wednesday by the

Philadelphia 76ers, who asked that fans feeling ill or symptomatic of a

sickness, including coronavirus, not enter Wells Fargo Center.

The Chinese Basketball Association has been on hiatus due to the coronavirus

but plans to resume play as early as April 2.

