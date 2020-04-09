Reports: NBA players to receive full paychecks

Players are scheduled to be paid on Wednesday, April 15, which would have been

the final day of the regular season.

The NBA suspended play indefinitely on the night of March 11, shortly after it

was learned Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the

coronavirus. The missed games have not been canceled officially.

The league and the players association reportedly have been in discussions

regarding withholding player pay in the event regular-season games were

canceled, and if that happens, players likely will have to pay the money back.

The amount owed would be determined by a formula based on each player's team

and his own salary.

Commissioner Adam Silver said earlier this week that no decision would be made

about restarting the season until May 1 -- the next scheduled payday.

--Field Level Media