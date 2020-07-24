Basketball

Rivers leaves Rockets, NBA bubble, for 'family matter'

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
15 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers left the NBA's bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, according to reports from ESPN and The Athletic.

Rivers' absence is due to an "urgent family matter" per The Athletic's Shams
Charania. Sources told ESPN that the Rockets expect Rivers to able to return
to the NBA bubble in a matter of days.

Once Rivers returns to the NBA bubble, he will have to quarantine in a hotel
room before he can resume team activities with the Rockets per NBA protocol.
The quarantine period could be as short as four days if Rivers has negative
COVID-19 tests during his quarantine period.

Basketball

NBA Fixtures

2 HOURS AGO

Rivers is a member of the Rockets' second unit, and is averaging 8.5 points
and 23.4 minutes per game this season.

The Rockets have had just two practices with their full rotation in Florida
after guard Russell Westbrook cleared quarantine protocols following a late
arrival in Orlando.

--Field Level Media

Play Icon
NBA

LeBron James: Do we need to see a video for action to be taken?

4 HOURS AGO
Basketball

NBA Results

19 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On