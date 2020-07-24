Rivers leaves Rockets, NBA bubble, for 'family matter'

Houston Rockets guard Austin Rivers left the NBA's bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, according to reports from ESPN and The Athletic.

Rivers' absence is due to an "urgent family matter" per The Athletic's Shams

Charania. Sources told ESPN that the Rockets expect Rivers to able to return

to the NBA bubble in a matter of days.

Once Rivers returns to the NBA bubble, he will have to quarantine in a hotel

room before he can resume team activities with the Rockets per NBA protocol.

The quarantine period could be as short as four days if Rivers has negative

COVID-19 tests during his quarantine period.

Rivers is a member of the Rockets' second unit, and is averaging 8.5 points

and 23.4 minutes per game this season.

The Rockets have had just two practices with their full rotation in Florida

after guard Russell Westbrook cleared quarantine protocols following a late

arrival in Orlando.

--Field Level Media

