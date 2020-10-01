Speaking on Wednesday from Orlando to reporters at his annual press conference

before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Silver spoke of his hopes that NBA games

could again include spectators -- in partially stocked seats at a minimum.

"With appropriate protocols in terms of distancing, and advanced testing, you

will be able to bring fans back into arenas," Silver said. "It's certainly our

goal. But it's dependent on some additional advancements. Rapid testing may be

the key here."

In addition to his desire to see happy customers watching basketball again in

2021, Silver and NBA owners have pragmatic cause for bringing a live audience

back: Money. Some reported estimates believe approximately 40 percent of

league profits comes from all the revenue streams flowing when fans attend

games, from tickets, concessions, parking and in-arena merchandise sales.

But Silver continued to remain non-committal whether fans will return for sure

next season, or if the league will again be forced to conduct a regular season

in a bubble set-up -- in one or two locations with all teams, players and

personnel limited in travel and recreation.

Whether or not fans are allowed to return next season, several other issues

will need to be worked out before a next season even begins, starting with

when that season will actually start. Silver again mentioned he is looking to

either December or January as possible windows to begin next season, but he is

first holding out for more scientific assurances that all involved can remain

safe and responsible no matter which plan the league utilizes.

Another major item to tackle involves labor details. Many basic league details

for a 2020-21 season are up in the air, including when free agency will begin

or even what the salary cap will be. But Silver does not anticipate rugged

bargaining sessions in this uncertain environment because of the coronavirus

pandemic.

"I don't have expectations of labor issues ... there's no doubt there are

issues on the table that have to be negotiated," Silver said. "I think while

no doubt there will be issues and difficult negotiations ahead, I think we'll

work them out as we always have."

--Field Level Media

