Speaking on Wednesday from Orlando to reporters at his annual press conference
before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Silver spoke of his hopes that NBA games
could again include spectators -- in partially stocked seats at a minimum.
"With appropriate protocols in terms of distancing, and advanced testing, you
will be able to bring fans back into arenas," Silver said. "It's certainly our
goal. But it's dependent on some additional advancements. Rapid testing may be
the key here."
In addition to his desire to see happy customers watching basketball again in
2021, Silver and NBA owners have pragmatic cause for bringing a live audience
back: Money. Some reported estimates believe approximately 40 percent of
league profits comes from all the revenue streams flowing when fans attend
games, from tickets, concessions, parking and in-arena merchandise sales.
But Silver continued to remain non-committal whether fans will return for sure
next season, or if the league will again be forced to conduct a regular season
in a bubble set-up -- in one or two locations with all teams, players and
personnel limited in travel and recreation.
Whether or not fans are allowed to return next season, several other issues
will need to be worked out before a next season even begins, starting with
when that season will actually start. Silver again mentioned he is looking to
either December or January as possible windows to begin next season, but he is
first holding out for more scientific assurances that all involved can remain
safe and responsible no matter which plan the league utilizes.
Another major item to tackle involves labor details. Many basic league details
for a 2020-21 season are up in the air, including when free agency will begin
or even what the salary cap will be. But Silver does not anticipate rugged
bargaining sessions in this uncertain environment because of the coronavirus
pandemic.
"I don't have expectations of labor issues ... there's no doubt there are
issues on the table that have to be negotiated," Silver said. "I think while
no doubt there will be issues and difficult negotiations ahead, I think we'll
work them out as we always have."
--Field Level Media