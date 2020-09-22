He said his estimate is based on feedback from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director

of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The league most recently had been aiming for a Christmas Day start -- the day

is an annual festival of games for fans -- but that apparently won't happen

"My best guess is even though it'll be the 2020-21 season, that the season

won't start until 2021," Silver said.

Even then, without a COVID-19 vaccine and the coronavirus still spreading

across the United States, much remains to be determined, Silver said. Despite

the uncertainties, the league's goal is to play an 82-game regular season, at

home arenas, with some fans in the stands.

"There's still a lot that we need to learn in terms of rapid testing, for

example. Would that be a means for getting fans into our buildings?" Silver

said. "Would there be other protections from the things that we are learning

in Orlando currently on the campus down there?

"And clearly learning from a lot of other sports with what baseball is

currently doing and what football is doing and what college sports have begun

playing. There is a lot of new information in the marketplace that we have

begun looking at. But the goal is to play a standard season."

The NBA became the first pro league to suspend play amid the pandemic, doing

so on March 11. The league finished a shortened season in a bubble at the ESPN

Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando and is nearing the end of the

playoffs -- with no positive COVID-19 tests.

Despite the success of the bubble model, Silver said the NBA would prefer to

keep teams in their home arenas for a variety of reasons, which include

keeping players with their families, revenues produced through ticket sales

and the high cost of sequestering the players away from home.

Also still to be determined would be the frequency of COVID-19 testing for

players and staff and whether travel would be modified.

Silver said the end of the NBA season next year could overlap with the Tokyo

Olympics, scheduled for July 23-Aug. 8, which could alter the makeup of the

U.S. team.

"There are a lot of great U.S. players. We may be up against a scenario where

the top 15 NBA players aren't competing in the Olympics but other great

American players are competing," he said.

--Field Level Media

