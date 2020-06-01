Basketball

Silver, NBA shift focus to fighting racism

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
44 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

NBA commissioner Adam Silver asked all 30 teams to encourage and embrace the push for social change.

Silver issued a memo to every NBA team late Sunday as nationwide protests
surrounding the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, all
of whom were black and unarmed, raged for another night.

"As a league, we share the outrage and offer our sincere condolences to their
families and friends," Silver wrote in the memo. "Just as we are fighting a
pandemic, which is impacting communities and people of color more than anyone
else, we are being reminded that there are wounds in our country that have
never healed. Racism, police brutality and racial injustice remain part of
everyday life in America and cannot be ignored. At the same time, those who
serve and protect our communities honorably and heroically are again left to
answer for those who don't."

Basketball

NBA great Michael Jordan speaks out on death of George Floyd: 'We have had enough'

18 HOURS AGO

Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James and Jayson Tatum are among
the chorus of NBA legends and current stars calling for public support to meet
the need for social change.

"This moment also requires greater introspection from those of us, including
me, who may never know the full pain and fear many of our colleagues and
players experience every day," Silver said in his memo. "We have to reach out,
listen to each other and work together to be part of the solution. And as an
organization, we need to do everything in our power to make a meaningful
difference."

--Field Level Media

Basketball

Report: NBA board likely to approve Silver's restart plan

30/05/2020 AT 00:33
Basketball

Stephen Jackson rallies for justice for 'brother' Floyd

29/05/2020 AT 21:30
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Basketball

NBA great Michael Jordan speaks out on death of George Floyd: 'We have had enough'

18 HOURS AGO
Basketball

Report: NBA board likely to approve Silver's restart plan

30/05/2020 AT 00:33
Basketball

Stephen Jackson rallies for justice for 'brother' Floyd

29/05/2020 AT 21:30
Basketball

NBA targets July 31 restart - report

29/05/2020 AT 21:08

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Basketball

NBA star reveals his mother is in a coma, urges people to take coronavirus seriously

00:03:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

Steph Curry reacts as NBA postponed – Keeping people safe is first and foremost

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

‘It’s a scary situation’ – NBA coaches and players react as player diagnosed and league postponed

00:03:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

'Legends never die' - LeBron on Kobe Bryant

00:00:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:12
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

30/05/2020 AT 13:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Rugby

French minister confirms postponement of France v Ireland Six Nations match

09/03/2020 AT 12:12
Premier League

Petr Cech set for second career in ice hockey

09/10/2019 AT 19:24
WRC

Citroen taking more risks on C3 for 2018

29/08/2017 AT 14:22
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Premier League

The Warm-Up: Salah announced, England's serene progress

23/06/2017 AT 06:01
Football

Beckham: A big night for United, but an even bigger night for Manchester

25/05/2017 AT 07:53
Premier League

Paper Round: Mourinho thinks he has agreement with Man Utd

22/02/2016 AT 00:24
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleNBA great Michael Jordan speaks out on death of George Floyd: 'We have had enough'
Next articleRashford says people are hurting over Floyd death