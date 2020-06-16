Silver: NBA will address player concerns before return

NBA commissioner Adam Silver plans to listen for now, but expects the league to address all player concerns before games resume in Orlando next month.

Silver said he has a sense that players and the league should be able to "work

through most of those issues over the next few weeks," when asked Monday night

about how the NBA is handling concerns over the optics of playing during the

"Black Lives Matter" movement as well as health and safety matters around the

coronavirus pandemic.

"It's not an ideal situation," Silver said regarding a series of issues the

NBA is facing in an appearance on Monday night's The Return to Sports special

on ESPN. "We are trying to find a way to our own normalcy in the middle of a

pandemic, in the middle of essentially a recession or worse with 40 million

unemployed, and now with enormous social unrest in the country.

Basketball Basketball-WNBA to play season at single site in Florida without fans YESTERDAY AT 19:52

"And so as we work through these issues, I can understand how some players may

feel, that it's not for them ... it may be for family reasons, it may be for

health reasons they have, or it may be because they feel -- as some players

have said very recently -- that their time is best spent elsewhere."

A coalition of players including Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has held a

series of players-only calls and also communicated concerns to the league

regarding how to use the NBA platform to continue the BLM movement -- and not

detract from it while playing.

The NBA has been on hiatus since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. BLM

protests opposing racial injustice and police brutality -- many with NBA

players present -- have spanned the country and traveled around the globe

since the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25.

Silver said he understands precisely where players are coming from and

supports their approach. He's discussed ways the NBA can assist in forwarding

social justice reform.

"The social unrest in the country was -- in the same way we never could have

predicted the pandemic would unfold, in the way it has -- what's happened

since George Floyd's death is also unprecedented," Silver said. "I'm

incredibly sympathetic and empathetic to what's happening in people's lives.

And in the midst of all that, to say, 'We're looking for an opportunity to

restart this league, to try to move forward with crowning a champion,' it's

not top of mind for a lot of people."

Silver said finding a "uniform" opinion among all players from the 22 teams

invited to resume the 2020 NBA season on July 30 won't likely happen.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who also took part in the ESPN

event, said he gets the differing opinions and supports players using their

voices to impact change.

"I can only speak for myself -- but I think it goes for other guys as well --

we are the financial support for our families and for a lot of our community,"

Lillard said. "We bring a lot of that financial responsibility to support

black businesses in black communities. So it makes a lot of sense for us [to

return], from that standpoint. But I think a lot of guys in the league have a

point. I think Kyrie and Dwight (Howard) have a point. So I understand it

all."

The Athletic reported Tuesday that NBA players have been notified they must

inform their respective teams by June 24 if they don't intend to play in the

resumed season. There will be no discipline for not participating, but

compensation would be reduced by 1/92.6 for each game missed, per the report.

--Field Level Media

Basketball NBA star Durant buys stake in MLS side Philadelphia Union YESTERDAY AT 19:35