NBA commissioner Adam Silver plans to listen for now, but he expects the league to address all player concerns before games resume in Orlando next month.

Silver said he has a sense that players and the league should be able to "work

through most of those issues over the next few weeks," when asked Monday night

about how the NBA is handling concerns over the optics of playing during the

Black Lives Matter movement as well as health and safety matters around the

coronavirus pandemic.

"It's not an ideal situation," Silver said regarding a series of issues the

NBA is facing in an appearance on Monday night's "The Return of Sports"

special on ESPN. "We are trying to find a way to our own normalcy in the

middle of a pandemic, in the middle of essentially a recession or worse with

40 million unemployed, and now with enormous social unrest in the country.

Basketball Silver: NBA will address player concerns before return 3 HOURS AGO

"And so as we work through these issues, I can understand how some players may

feel, that it's not for them ... it may be for family reasons, it may be for

health reasons they have, or it may be because they feel -- as some players

have said very recently -- that their time is best spent elsewhere."

A coalition of players including Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has held a

series of players-only calls and also communicated concerns to the league

regarding how to use the NBA platform to continue the BLM movement -- and not

detract from it while playing.

Late Tuesday afternoon, ESPN reported that the coalition wants to see a

detailed plan on how the NBA and its sponsors plan to address issues of

importance to the black community before the restart in Orlando.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley, one of the coalition leaders along

with Irving, detailed to ESPN a number of issues the players want more details

on, including improving hiring practices for black head coaches and

front-office management, donations to organizations serving black communities,

and partnerships with black-owned businesses and arena vendors.

"Regardless of how much media coverage will be received, talking and raising

awareness about social injustice isn't enough," Bradley told ESPN. "Are we

that self-centered to believe no one in the world is aware of racism right

now? That, as athletes, we solve the real issues by using our platforms to

speak?

"We don't need to say more. We need to find a way to achieve more. Protesting

during an anthem, wearing T-shirts is great, but we need to see real actions

being put into the works."

Bradley also addressed the issue regarding whether players sitting or playing

better helps the coalition's cause.

"I agree (the) Orlando (restart) will give the players checks to contribute

back into their communities," Bradley told ESPN. "But how much of that bubble

check are players actually able to contribute? Why (is) all of the

responsibility being put on the players?"

That was part of the reasoning behind the insistence that "all those who have

more financial power than (players), but aren't taking a bigger stance when

our community needs you" provide more economic assistance to the black

community, Bradley said.

The NBA has been on hiatus since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. BLM

protests opposing racial injustice and police brutality -- many with NBA

players present -- have spanned the country and traveled around the globe

since the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25.

Silver said he understands precisely where players are coming from and

supports their approach. He's discussed ways the NBA can assist in forwarding

social justice reform.

"The social unrest in the country was -- in the same way we never could have

predicted the pandemic would unfold, in the way it has -- what's happened

since George Floyd's death is also unprecedented," Silver said. "I'm

incredibly sympathetic and empathetic to what's happening in people's lives.

And in the midst of all that, to say, 'We're looking for an opportunity to

restart this league, to try to move forward with crowning a champion,' it's

not top of mind for a lot of people."

Silver said finding a "uniform" opinion among all players from the 22 teams

invited to resume the 2020 NBA season on July 30 won't likely happen.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, who also took part in the ESPN

"Return of Sports" event, said he gets the differing opinions and supports

players using their voices to impact change.

"I can only speak for myself -- but I think it goes for other guys as well --

we are the financial support for our families and for a lot of our community,"

Lillard said. "We bring a lot of that financial responsibility to support

black businesses in black communities. So it makes a lot of sense for us (to

return), from that standpoint. But I think a lot of guys in the league have a

point. I think Kyrie and Dwight (Howard) have a point. So I understand it

all."

The Athletic reported Tuesday that NBA players have been notified they must

inform their respective teams by June 24 if they don't intend to play in the

resumed season. There will be no discipline for not participating, but

compensation would be reduced by 1/92.6 for each game missed, per the report.

--Field Level Media

Basketball Basketball-WNBA to play season at single site in Florida without fans YESTERDAY AT 19:52