Source: NBA draft won't take place until 2020 season is completed

One day before the WNBA conducts its draft virtually due to the coronavirus

pandemic, the NBA has no certain plans for when the league will conduct a

draft of its own. The NBA draft is currently scheduled for June 25.

"No decisions have been made yet," the source said. "You can likely expect

that the draft wouldn't be held until after the season concludes."

The 2020 NBA Draft was scheduled to be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn,

with the draft lottery scheduled for May 2020. No plans are set for altering

the draft lottery or when and how that process could be conducted should the

regular season not resume.

The NBA regular season went on hiatus on March 11, and plans to resume play

aren't being made. The league is set to discuss next steps before May 1.

Plans under consideration include a 25-day upramp period -- including 11 days

of individual work before teams come together -- before games would resume.

The NBA regular season was scheduled to end Wednesday (April 15).

Variables for setting a draft date include whether any portion of the regular

season will be played, and if the NBA will conduct a full, 16-team postseason

in the expected best-of-seven series format.

The league requested all 30 teams investigate availability of their home

buildings through August.

But a proposal discussed in the league office includes sequestering players

and teams in a single location -- Las Vegas and the Bahamas were reportedly

options, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst -- to address concerns about

spreading the coronavirus.

The NFL opted not to move its draft date. The event, April 23-25, is being

conducted remotely with commissioner Roger Goodell announcing draft picks from

the basement of his home.

--By Jeff Reynolds, Field Level Media