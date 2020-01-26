Sporting world remembers Kobe Bryant – ‘He was a giant who inspired people everywhere’

Speaking immediately after the tragic news was confirmed, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement:

" Kobe Bryant was a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility as a father, husband, creative genius, and ambassador for the game he loved. He will live forever in the heart of Los Angeles, and will be remembered through the ages as one of our greatest heroes. "

And those sentiments were echoed by athletes from across the world of sport and entertainment.

The former LA Lakers player is considered to be one of the best NBA players of all-time, making 18 All-Star teams in a 20-year career, and winning five championships.

He won two Olympic Gold medals for the USA, is fourth on the NBA's all-time scoring list, and became a first for the sport when The Lakers retired both of his numbers (8 and 24) when he hung up his boots in 2016.

Bryant's daughter Gianna was also among the casualties in the accident, along with a friend of Gianna's, their parent, and the pilot.