Surging Thunder try to take down NBA-best Bucks
The Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to be entering a rebuilding phase after dealing stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George in the offseason.
Don't look now, but the Thunder are a season-best 15 games over .500 as they
try to upset the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.
Oklahoma City (37-22) has won five straight games and 14 of 17 entering the
contest in Milwaukee. The hot stretch has seen the Thunder pass the Utah Jazz
and move into fifth place in the Western Conference.
Though Oklahoma City does have an All-Star in point guard Chris Paul, the
squad is made up mostly of young players and castoffs who are fitting together
well in coach Billy Donovan's schemes and methodology.
"Our intensity and character are two things that are getting better and
better," veteran forward Danilo Gallinari said after Thursday's 112-108
comeback victory over the visiting Sacramento Kings. "That's what you want,
especially in the second part of the season."
Gallinari scored 24 points for the second straight game, as Oklahoma City
rallied from a 19-point, third-quarter deficit to defeat the Kings. The
Thunder are his fourth team, and he was nearly traded to the Miami Heat at the
trading deadline earlier this month before talks broke down.
Gallinari and Paul give Oklahoma City a solid veteran presence, while young
gun Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rates as the future go-to force.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points against the Kings, and Paul added 17
points and seven assists in a contest that seemed destined to be a Sacramento
victory through the first 2 1/2 quarters.
"For the first 30 minutes of the game, we were back on our heels," Donovan
said afterward. "They were the aggressor. We were not doing the things that
were necessary."
There will be little margin for mistakes against the well-rested Bucks.
Milwaukee (50-8) last played on Tuesday, when it delivered a sharp 108-97 road
win against the Toronto Raptors. The victory was the club's fourth in a row
and ninth in the past 10 games.
The Bucks are on pace to become just the third 70-win team in NBA history.
Only the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors (73-9) and 1995-96 Chicago Bulls
(72-10) have reached 70.
Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 19 points, 19 rebounds and eight
assists against the Raptors in his latest strong effort, and he said the team
prospers from a simple approach.
"We just come out and try to do our job," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "We
have a winning culture. So it doesn't matter if you are hurt, it doesn't
matter if you are tired -- the next guy up is ready to go. Everybody wants to
play, everybody wants to win, and that's why we win games."
Veteran forward Marvin Williams is a newcomer who is still surveying the
scene.
The victory over Toronto was his fifth with the Bucks, and Williams said he
has been impressed that the atmosphere isn't the least bit tense.
"Guys here are very relaxed," Williams told reporters. "Honestly, much more
relaxed than I thought they would be before I got here. It's their comfort
zone, so it's kind of fun to watch. Their preparation -- they are very relaxed
and focused about how they go about doing things."
Williams knocked down three 3-pointers while recording nine points and five
rebounds in 16 minutes against the Raptors.
All-Star small forward Khris Middleton scored 22 points against Toronto and
has topped 20 in four straight games. Middleton is averaging 28.8 points
during the stretch, including a 40-point effort in Monday's 137-134 overtime
win over the Washington Wizards.
Milwaukee notched a 121-119 road victory over the Thunder on Nov. 10.
Antetokounmpo led the way with 35 points and 16 rebounds. Reserve guard Dennis
Schroder scored 25 points to pace Oklahoma City.
