Take 5: Most impactful NBA trades
The NBA trade deadline never fails to disappoint.
The latest frenzy took place in the hours leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET
deadline. A wide-open season that features multiple championship contenders
led to a burst of trade activity -- and additional rumors that never came to
fruition -- as clubs fortified their rosters looking toward the spring.
With that said, here are five trades that will have the biggest effect on the
playoffs:
1. In a three-team trade, the Los Angeles Clippers acquire Marcus Morris Sr.
from the New York Knicks and Isaiah Thomas from the Washington Wizards; the
Knicks acquire Maurice Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick from the Clippers;
and the Wizards acquire Jerome Robinson from the Clippers.
Analysis: Both the Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers wanted Morris, and the
Clippers won out. Morris is enjoying a career-best season with averages of
19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in 43 starts. The 30-year-old out of
Kansas also has 32 playoff games under his belt during previous stints with
the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics. He has averaged 13.4 points and 5.9
boards in the postseason. Thomas also will give the Clippers a boost on
offense, although he is a liability on the other end of the court. The former
University of Washington star is averaging 12.2 points and 3.7 assists in 40
games (37 starts).
2. The Miami Heat acquire Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder from
the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James
Johnson.
Analysis: Iguodala waited all season for a chance to compete for a playoff
team, and now he will get his opportunity. He spent the past few months on the
sideline rather than play for the Grizzlies, and the move paid off as he
signed a two-year, $30 million extension with the Heat immediately following
the deal. He is a three-time NBA champion and a versatile contributor on both
ends of the court, and he gives Miami an extra dose of toughness as it
prepares for a competitive playoff battle in the Eastern Conference. Crowder
(9.9 points, 6.2 rebounds per game) and Hill (5.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg) also bolster
Miami's depth.
3. The Philadelphia 76ers acquire Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the
Golden State Warriors in exchange for a 2020 second-round pick originally
belonging to Dallas, a 2021 second-round pick originally belonging to Denver
and a 2022 second-round pick originally belonging to Toronto.
Analysis: No one doubts the 76ers' greatness on defense. After this deal, they
now have a better punch on offense, as well. Burks ranked third on the
Warriors with an average of 16.1 points per game to go along with 4.7 rebounds
and 3.1 assists. He shot only 40.6 percent from the field and 37.5 percent
from the 3-point arc, so he is far from perfect, but he has the ability to get
hot off the bench. Robinson ranked fifth on the team at 12.9 points per game
to go along with 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists. His shooting has been sharper
-- 48.1 percent overall and 40 percent from deep -- and he gives the 76ers
another contributor for a low cost in terms of trade return.
4. In a complicated four-team deal, the Houston Rockets acquire Robert
Covington and Jordan Bell from the Minnesota Timberwolves, along with Golden
State's 2024 second-round pick via the Atlanta Hawks; the Denver Nuggets
acquire Gerald Green from the Rockets, Keita Bates-Diop, Shabazz Napier and
Noah Vonleh from the Timberwolves, plus the Rockets' 2020 first-round pick;
the Hawks acquire Clint Capela and Nene from the Rockets; and the Timberwolves
acquire Evan Turner from the Hawks, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt and
Juancho Hernangomez from the Nuggets, and the Brooklyn Nets' 2020 first-round
pick via Atlanta.
Analysis: This is a whopper -- a 12-player deal that affects two playoff
contenders, the Rockets and the Nuggets. Houston has preferred a small-ball
approach all season, and this deal reinforces that strategy. Covington gives
the Rockets a terrific defender, and he is capable on the offensive end,
contributing 12.8 points per game this season. Houston later flipped Bell to
the Memphis Grizzlies for forward Bruno Caboclo, who averaged 2.8 points per
game in limited action this season. The Nuggets, who added a first-round pick
while reshaping their bench, later flipped Napier to the Washington Wizards
for Jordan McRae.
5. The Cleveland Cavaliers acquire Andre Drummond from the Detroit Pistons in
exchange for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round pick (the
lesser of Cleveland's or Golden State's).
Analysis: Granted, this will not have a massive effect on the playoffs, but it
does reduce Detroit's playoff chances, which could help other teams such as
Brooklyn and the Orlando Magic that are trying to qualify for the postseason.
Drummond has been a mainstay for the Pistons since he entered the league in
the 2012-13 season, and he was caught off guard by his abrupt departure. He is
averaging a career-high 17.8 point per game this season while pulling down a
league-high 15.8 rebounds per game.
--Tom Musick, Field Level Media