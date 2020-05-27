The Basketball Tournament will be played this summer

The Basketball Tournament must go on.
Organizers are planning for the summertime feature tournament, headlined by
former top college and international players, chasing a large prize pool,
albeit in a scaled-down form.
Plans include quarantining the 400 players, staff and officials during
tournament play with a 24-team single-elimination tournament bracket. Players
will be tested for COVID-19 before arriving at the tournament location and
must again test before playing in games.
The tournament location and dates have not been announced. It was scheduled to
be played at nine host sites beginning July 23.
The exact payout for the 2020 winner also hasn't been determined and will be
impacted by a reduction in teams and fans at a "campus" setting.
Last summer, former Ohio State stars Aaron Craft and William Buford guided
Carmen's Crew to win $2 million in the championship game of the 64-team
tournament over the Golden Eagles, a group of Marquette alumni, in the title
game in Chicago.
