Basketball

The Basketball Tournament will be played this summer

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
17 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

The Basketball Tournament must go on.

Organizers are planning for the summertime feature tournament, headlined by
former top college and international players, chasing a large prize pool,
albeit in a scaled-down form.

Plans include quarantining the 400 players, staff and officials during
tournament play with a 24-team single-elimination tournament bracket. Players
will be tested for COVID-19 before arriving at the tournament location and
must again test before playing in games.

Basketball

Cuban proposes NBA regular-season restart, extra playoff rounds

10 HOURS AGO

The tournament location and dates have not been announced. It was scheduled to
be played at nine host sites beginning July 23.

The exact payout for the 2020 winner also hasn't been determined and will be
impacted by a reduction in teams and fans at a "campus" setting.

Last summer, former Ohio State stars Aaron Craft and William Buford guided
Carmen's Crew to win $2 million in the championship game of the 64-team
tournament over the Golden Eagles, a group of Marquette alumni, in the title
game in Chicago.

--Field Level Media

Basketball

Lillard to sit out games if Blazers denied playoff shot on restart

19 HOURS AGO
Basketball

Knicks great Ewing out of hospital after positive COVID-19 test

YESTERDAY AT 02:35
Related Topics
Basketball
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Basketball

Cuban proposes NBA regular-season restart, extra playoff rounds

10 HOURS AGO
Basketball

Lillard to sit out games if Blazers denied playoff shot on restart

19 HOURS AGO
Basketball

Knicks great Ewing out of hospital after positive COVID-19 test

YESTERDAY AT 02:35
Basketball

REFILE-Basketball-EuroLeague and EuroCup seasons terminated due to pandemic

25/05/2020 AT 11:50

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Basketball

NBA star reveals his mother is in a coma, urges people to take coronavirus seriously

00:03:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

Steph Curry reacts as NBA postponed – Keeping people safe is first and foremost

00:00:50
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

‘It’s a scary situation’ – NBA coaches and players react as player diagnosed and league postponed

00:03:56
Play Icon
Play Icon
Basketball

'Legends never die' - LeBron on Kobe Bryant

00:00:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Champions League

That night in Barcelona: United and the 1999 Treble

YESTERDAY AT 09:13
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

25/05/2020 AT 12:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Rugby

Pichot hails emerging nations, global calendar as key for World Rugby's future

14/04/2020 AT 12:00
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Premier League

Paper Round: Milan target Ibra, Spurs consider selling Rose

11/08/2017 AT 06:00
World Championships

Champion Kiprop leads Kenyan charge into 1,500m semis

10/08/2017 AT 20:11
Premier League

Spurs beat United to clinch second spot in White Hart Lane finale

14/05/2017 AT 17:22
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleCuban proposes NBA regular-season restart, extra playoff rounds