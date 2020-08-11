Thunder G Schroder returns to NBA bubble

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder returned to the NBA bubble near Orlando after he and his wife welcomed their second child, according to a report published in The Oklahoman on Tuesday afternoon.

Schroder, 26, must quarantine for at least four days before he is able to

return to the court. He is expected to miss Wednesday's game against the Miami

Heat, but it is possible that he could return for Friday's game against the

Los Angeles Clippers.

In 64 games (one start) this season, Schroder is averaging 18.9 points and 4.0

assists. He is shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from

beyond the arc, both career highs.

Schroder recently was named as a finalist for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year

award. The other two players up for the honor are Lou Williams and Montrezl

Harrell, both of whom play for the Clippers.

The native of Germany spent five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks before joining

the Thunder last season. He provides the Thunder with capable depth in the

backcourt behind starting guards Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

