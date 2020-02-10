GB needed to beat Spain in their last match in Belgrade to reach the Games but fell 79-69 to the European champions.

They also lost to China and South Korea, with all three of their conquerors qualifying for the Olympics.

"We came out and we fought to the end and of course we did not get a ticket but I am proud we fought every game, we played hard together and we tried," GB captain Chantelle Handy told BBC Sport.

"Some people look at us and don't think we should be here but we are here and we made a statement for GB basketball."

Chema Buceta's side were looking to become the first British basketball team to reach an Olympics through qualification after previous outings as hosts in 1948 (men) and 2012 (men and women).