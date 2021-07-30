One of Australia’s biggest basketball stars - Aron Baynes - is out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a freak incident made a neck injury even worse.

The Toronto Raptors player picked up the initial problem in Wednesday’s 86-83 group stage win over Italy, and he then slipped in the bathroom to compound the issue further.

“It was a complicated series of events,” said team doctor David Hughes.

“He did suffer an injury during the match on the court, and then he had a slip in the bathroom and suffered further injury.

“It became apparent to the medical staff that this was a bit more serious than just an average injury.”

Baynes has had further tests in hospital and says he is “really disappointed” that he cannot continue at the Games: “I along with the rest of the team have been working so hard in our quest for an historic Olympic medal and I am gutted that I can’t complete the journey with the boys, but I have every confidence that they will get the job done”.

Australia are top of Group B after two wins from two.

