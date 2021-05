Basketball

Tokyo 2020: Head to Head - USA's orginal Dream Team of 1992's claim as the greatest team ever

In the latest Head to Head, we look at the two dominant USA basketball teams from the Games in 1992 and 2012. Weighing up the arguments in favour of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Charles Barkely and Larry Bird's team in Barcelona against the new Dream Team of two decades later in London.

00:02:23, an hour ago