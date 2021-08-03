USA recovered from a 10-point deficit to blow out Spain 95-81 in the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games basketball tournament.

Spain were well fancied to test the defending champions, and that looked likely when they opened up a double-digit lead in the second quarter.

However, Kevin Durant sparked to life and ensured his side were level at half-time.

Tokyo 2020 Basketball M QF 2 HOURS AGO

The US, seeking a 16th Olympics gold in basketball, took control after the interval and kept Spain at bay.

USA led by 15 at one stage, but Spain cut the gap to six at end of third quarter to threaten an upset - inspired by their team leader Ricky Rubio who scored 38 points.

But as hard as Spain fought, USA had a class advantage and they were able to eke out points at vital moments to keep the European nation at arm's length.

It was somewhat fitting that the final points were scored by Brooklyn Nets star Durant, who scored 29 in the match.

Gregg Popovich’s side will await the winners of the meeting between Australia and Argentina, and they look on an upward curve following their shock loss to France in the pool stage.

---

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Freak bathroom injury rules Australian Baynes out of basketball 30/07/2021 AT 10:30