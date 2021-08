Basketball

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'He's saved the game!' - 'Extraordinary' block from Nicolas Batum takes France to final

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'He's saved the game!' - An 'extraordinary' block from Nicolas Batum takes France into the final to face the USA after they beat Slovenia in thrilling fashion. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:13, 42 minutes ago